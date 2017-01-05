Featured news

Ringing in 50 golden years

This past Christmas Eve, Judith Miodownik of Stratton received a call she never could have anticipated. After more than a year, and only days before her 50th anniversary with her husband, John Miodownik, her lost wedding ring had been found. Just …

More stories

Local sports
Rough fourth quarter haunts Eagles

ARLINGTON — Turnovers and a tough fourth quarter doomed the Arlington girls basketball team in their 30-19 loss to Leland and Gray on Thursday night.The Eagles got off to a slow start to contest because of trouble defeating the full court …

Huge third period propels Bulldogs to victory

Monthly bird walks resume at Hildene

MAU lacrosse championship leads Year in Review

More Local Sports ...

Editorials
Our Opinion: Taking a stand for our freedoms

The past year has seen a rise in acts and expressions of racism, hatred and intolerance across the nation. A response is needed, and a powerful one was offered Saturday in Pittsfield.An estimated 1,300 people turned out for a march and rally …

Read more

Letters to the editor
Letter: Library thankful for Taconic Music concert

To the Editor: During the recent holiday season, Northshire residents and visitors enjoyed a glorious reception and an evening of holiday music with the Taconic Chamber Players at the Manchester Community Library. The free event was the Library's …

Letter: Good first impression for Neiman

Defang the Board of Education

Letter: Thankful for 20 years in business

More Letters to the Editor ...

Local news

Police: Elderly woman's death a homicide

ARLINGTON — Police say the death of an elderly woman, whose body was found in her home this week, was a homicide, and that they found evidence of a break-in.Investigators found evidence of forced entry into the Buck Hill Road home where Helen …

Destination Manchester wants to hear your ideas

MANCHESTER — A new year brings renewed efforts by the Destination Manchester business group to hear ideas and feedback from the community on how it should go about marketing the town's tourism and business efforts. The group is hosting an open …

Arlington woman found dead, state police suspect homicide

ARLINGTON — State police are investigating a possible homicide after an elderly woman was found dead in her home.On the night of Wednesday, Jan. 4, a friend of Helen Jones, 81, of Arlington, went to Jones' residence to check on her at the …

New state reps sworn in

MONTPELIER — A pair of new lawmakers from Bennington County took their seats at the Statehouse on Wednesday morning, as they were sworn in with the rest of the state House and Senate. Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan, D-Dorset, and Rep. Brian Keefe, …

More Local News ...

PHOTOS

View all galleries

Trending stories

Ringing in 50 golden years

Survivor of the Year

Police: Elderly woman's death a homicide

Destination Manchester wants to hear your ideas

BBA photo students bring history to life

Video
Entertainment
Taconic Music offering New Year's Eve, family concerts

MANCHESTER—The newly established Taconic Music, Inc. will host a New Year's Eve dinner and concert to feature a mix of chamber music accompanied by an international concert and recording artist, as well as a family concert. Maxine Linehan will …

'MASKED' gallery spooks North Bennington train station

Read more

Food
Hearty soup offers high level of comfort-foodness

This makes a ton of soup, and you can freeze it at will. It's the kind of soup that sells itself, hits the spot, and has so much flavor and such a high level of comfort-foodness that you instantly feel better about life while eating it.If that's …

Baking whole fish in foil easier, tastier than steaming it

Robin Anish: Make your own Hollandaise to celebrate 2017

Get back to healthy eating — all you need is a sheet pan

Margaret Button | Kitchen Comfort: Hummingbird Cake — a delicious slice of tropical flavors

Read more ...

National news

© , The Manchester Journal

Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions