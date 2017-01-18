Local news

Police answer Arlington residents questions on homicide ARLINGTON — The fears and concerns residents have lived with since an elderly Buck Hill Road woman was found Jan. 4 stabbed to death in her home poured out during an informational session Thursday night in Arlington.A standing-room-only crowd …

Police: Arlington residents must remain vigilant EAST ARLINGTON — Residents need to be alert and notify police if they see unusual activity.That was one message to those who attended a community meeting on crime Thursday night. Close to 200 people turned out to the Federated Church of East …

Savvy Shopper: A moving target at Covey & Nye Sitting in Covey and Nye's gun room with Lars Jacob is like visiting your favorite teacher during office hours. Jacob, a fine gun expert, enthusiastically shares his knowledge of traditional bird hunting and sporting clays through stories and …

Ski for Heat: Music, winter fun help keep neighbors warm MANCHESTER — One out of five Vermonters is fuel poor, according to a study published last year by Vermont Law School's Institute for Energy and the Environment.Ski for Heat founder Martha Robertson of Peru and local blues singer (and …

More Local News ...