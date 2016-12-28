MANCHESTER — Struggles offensively and spots of sloppy play were the factors in the Burr and Burton girls ice hockey team's 3-0 loss to the South Burlington on Wednesday evening.Looking to win its first game of the season, the Bulldogs made a …
There's a song on the "Hamilton Mixtape" album — ask your kids or your grandchildren — quoting the opening of Thomas Paine's pamphlet "The American Crisis."Adults of a certain age who memorized Paine's searing rhetoric for a passing …
To the Editor:I write to urge support for the legislation Democratic State Sens. Dick Sears and Brian Campion plan to propose which would clearly strip the state Board of Education of whatever rulemaking authority they may have. I believe this …
MANCHESTER—The newly established Taconic Music, Inc. will host a New Year's Eve dinner and concert to feature a mix of chamber music accompanied by an international concert and recording artist, as well as a family concert. Maxine Linehan will …
Holiday food traditions are a lot like snowflakes: No two are the same, but they're often drawn from a similar water source.Such is the case with sufganiyot, the jelly- or custard-filled Hanukkah donuts that celebrate the miracle of oil. Similar to …
