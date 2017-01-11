Featured news

Real estate market rebounds, but concerns remain

MANCHESTER — By most accounts, the Northshire home market is recovering from a lingering, post-recession slump, sliding prices and a market glut. But there's plenty of fear that this momentum could evaporate if proposed new state rules …

MSJ defense clamps down on Eagles

ARLINGTON — In a matchup of top Division IV programs on Thursday night, it was Mount St. Joseph that got the better of Arlington, thanks to a suffocating defense.The Green Wave shut out Arlington in the third quarter and only allowed four …

Arlington clamps down on Poultney, earns sixth win

Eagles swarm over Mountain Lions

Rough fourth quarter haunts Eagles

Our Opinion: King's proud legacy is now in jeopardy

It is impossible to look at the first Martin Luther King, Jr. Day since the November elections outside the context of the man who will be sworn in as president of the United States on Friday.Donald Trump exploited and inflamed America's racism …

Letter: A small, patriotic gesture

To the Editor:Being homeowners after retirement, we never flew the American flag. Until, that is, the Electoral College put a minority president, Donald Trump, in the White House. As a kid during World War II, I pledged allegiance to the classroom …

Letter: Replying to concerns on solar farm

Letter: Library thankful for Taconic Music concert

Letter: Good first impression for Neiman

Campaign launched for honorary statue

LONDONDERRY — Burton, a brand most snowboarders sport on the mountain, may have turned into a big industry worldwide. But the company has never strayed far from its roots. Londonderry is the home to Jake Burton Carpenter's first snowboard …

Arlington schools coping as murder probe continues

ARLINGTON — As the investigation into the homicide of a Buck Hill Road woman enters its second week, the high school principal sent an email to parents letting them know how they are assisting students who may be scared or concerned by what's …

Main Street water main project could start next year

MANCHESTER — A multi-million dollar water and sewer improvement project that was expected to start construction in 2021, or later, might need to start in 2018, the Select Board learned Tuesday night.The Vermont transportation department …

Community weighs in on Destination Manchester plans

MANCHESTER—Many residents and business owners expressed their concerns at a public forum for the Destination Manchester business group on Monday night at the Taconic Hotel. More than 50 people attended the forum and about a quarter of those …

Taconic Music offering New Year's Eve, family concerts

MANCHESTER—The newly established Taconic Music, Inc. will host a New Year's Eve dinner and concert to feature a mix of chamber music accompanied by an international concert and recording artist, as well as a family concert. Maxine Linehan will …

'MASKED' gallery spooks North Bennington train station

Chicken and vegetable stir-fry is simple, flavorful

After the holidays, our appetites can go in a couple of different directions. On the one hand, after a steady diet of stuffed birds and figgy puddings, we seek something lighter, something that feels clean and simple. On the other hand, it's cold …

Fresh linguine with shrimp and peas will wow guests

What foods will be big in the Berkshires in 2017?

Robin Anish: The answer to your winter woes? Canned fruit

Hearty soup offers high level of comfort-foodness

