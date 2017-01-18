Featured news

Rally embraces tolerance as Trump takes office

MANCHESTER — For many of the people attending the Love Trumps Hate rally at the Main Street-Depot Street roundabout on Friday, demonstrating was more than a way to show support for diversity and tolerance. "I have to do something positive …

Bulldogs fall to Woodstock

MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton girls hockey team hasn't gotten a win yet this year, but it's coming.Wednesday night was a 3-0 loss to Woodstock at Riley Rink, but in their first test against a Division II opponent instead of a D-I squad, the …

BBA, MAU matchup rekindles rivalry

MSJ defense clamps down on Eagles

Arlington clamps down on Poultney, earns sixth win

The urgency of now

This week began with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, and was due to end with the inauguration of Donald Trump as president on Friday. One of these events was a source of inspiration. The other is making the world cringe.So instead of …

Letter: A small, patriotic gesture

To the Editor:Being homeowners after retirement, we never flew the American flag. Until, that is, the Electoral College put a minority president, Donald Trump, in the White House. As a kid during World War II, I pledged allegiance to the classroom …

Letter: Replying to concerns on solar farm

Letter: Library thankful for Taconic Music concert

Letter: Good first impression for Neiman

Police answer Arlington residents questions on homicide

ARLINGTON — The fears and concerns residents have lived with since an elderly Buck Hill Road woman was found Jan. 4 stabbed to death in her home poured out during an informational session Thursday night in Arlington.A standing-room-only crowd …

Police: Arlington residents must remain vigilant

EAST ARLINGTON — Residents need to be alert and notify police if they see unusual activity.That was one message to those who attended a community meeting on crime Thursday night. Close to 200 people turned out to the Federated Church of East …

Savvy Shopper: A moving target at Covey & Nye

Sitting in Covey and Nye's gun room with Lars Jacob is like visiting your favorite teacher during office hours. Jacob, a fine gun expert, enthusiastically shares his knowledge of traditional bird hunting and sporting clays through stories and …

Ski for Heat: Music, winter fun help keep neighbors warm

MANCHESTER — One out of five Vermonters is fuel poor, according to a study published last year by Vermont Law School's Institute for Energy and the Environment.Ski for Heat founder Martha Robertson of Peru and local blues singer (and …

Taconic Music offering New Year's Eve, family concerts

MANCHESTER—The newly established Taconic Music, Inc. will host a New Year's Eve dinner and concert to feature a mix of chamber music accompanied by an international concert and recording artist, as well as a family concert. Maxine Linehan will …

'MASKED' gallery spooks North Bennington train station

Food
In 2017, spiralize your veggies for a fresh take on faux pasta

When you look at the Google Trends graph for "spiralizer," you'll see two abrupt peaks in Google's line graph, which rams upward starting around January 2015. The next peak? Early January 2016. And the next? The first week of 2017. It seems we've …

Vietnam inspires a healthy chicken salad

'Oxford Companion to Cheese' leaves few holes in story of ancient food

Bruschetta, 3 ways, for a satisfying main dish

Margaret Button: Buckeye cookies have same great peanut butter taste

