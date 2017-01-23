WOODFORD — Mount Anthony Nordic ski coach Bruce Smith made a decision to move up Patriots freshman Sarah Umphlett to the varsity a couple of weeks ago.Well, actually, Umphlett made the decision for him."It was Sarah's second varsity race …
Bulldogs gobbled up by CougarHawks
BBA, MAU matchup rekindles rivalry
ManchesterBingo at Neighbor to NeighborThe most recent Neighbor to Neighbor event on Jan. 19 featured a lively game of "Hoy," complete with prizes for the winners. Hoy is a European version of Bingo. Game time was preceded by a delicious lunch of …
We're happy to report that the newly-organized Manchester Business Association, Inc. is in the process of incorporating as a nonprofit and has named officers. It's an important step forward in creating an entity that will succeed the Manchester and …
To the Editor:Being homeowners after retirement, we never flew the American flag. Until, that is, the Electoral College put a minority president, Donald Trump, in the White House. As a kid during World War II, I pledged allegiance to the classroom …
Letter: Replying to concerns on solar farm
Letter: Library thankful for Taconic Music concert
Letter: Good first impression for Neiman
MANCHESTER—The newly established Taconic Music, Inc. will host a New Year's Eve dinner and concert to feature a mix of chamber music accompanied by an international concert and recording artist, as well as a family concert. Maxine Linehan will …
'MASKED' gallery spooks North Bennington train station
The smoothie has become ubiquitous because it makes healthy eating sound easy and attainable. I'll admit to you right here: I love smoothies — throwing a bunch of things into a blender and then sipping on my breakfast. The more nutrients I can …
Robin Anish: Sip away a cold with homemade ginger ale
In 2017, spiralize your veggies for a fresh take on faux pasta
Vietnam inspires a healthy chicken salad
'Oxford Companion to Cheese' leaves few holes in story of ancient food
