Local news

Police: Elderly woman's death a homicide ARLINGTON — Police say the death of an elderly woman, whose body was found in her home this week, was a homicide, and that they found evidence of a break-in.Investigators found evidence of forced entry into the Buck Hill Road home where Helen …

Destination Manchester wants to hear your ideas MANCHESTER — A new year brings renewed efforts by the Destination Manchester business group to hear ideas and feedback from the community on how it should go about marketing the town's tourism and business efforts. The group is hosting an open …

Arlington woman found dead, state police suspect homicide ARLINGTON — State police are investigating a possible homicide after an elderly woman was found dead in her home.On the night of Wednesday, Jan. 4, a friend of Helen Jones, 81, of Arlington, went to Jones' residence to check on her at the …

New state reps sworn in MONTPELIER — A pair of new lawmakers from Bennington County took their seats at the Statehouse on Wednesday morning, as they were sworn in with the rest of the state House and Senate. Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan, D-Dorset, and Rep. Brian Keefe, …

More Local News ...