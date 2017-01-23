Featured news

Gilborn refurbishes "What Do You Do With a Kinkajou?" 40 years later

EAST DORSET — While Alice Gilborn attended college in Massachusetts — some two thousand miles away from home — her mother wrote to her about the myriad of wild and domesticated animals that roamed her family's land in Littleton, …

Local sports
Great day in the pool not enough for MAU

BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony swim team collectively had one its best days in their final meet of the regular season, but it was not enough as the Patriots were swept by Taconic Hills on Friday afternoon at the Bennington Recreation …

Culture change key to fast start for BBA

Eagles 'stagnant' against Phantoms

Fit to be tied: MAU girls win on criteria

Community Briefs

ManchesterBingo at Neighbor to NeighborThe most recent Neighbor to Neighbor event on Jan. 19 featured a lively game of "Hoy," complete with prizes for the winners. Hoy is a European version of Bingo. Game time was preceded by a delicious lunch of …

Deans List

Community briefs

Editorials
Our Opinion: Taking the next step in Manchester

We're happy to report that the newly-organized Manchester Business Association, Inc. is in the process of incorporating as a nonprofit and has named officers. It's an important step forward in creating an entity that will succeed the Manchester and …

Letters to the editor
Letter: Stand Up To Hate thankful for support

To the Editor:We've all seen the national news, of course, about the millions upon millions of marchers— women, children and men— standing up to have their voices heard on Saturday, Jan. 21. What an amazing demonstration of political …

Letter: Time to lose the labels

Letter: Trump's legitimacy gap

Letter: Interfaith Council thanks you

Local news

Commissioners OK bond for Main Street water main

MANCHESTER — The Board of Water Commissioners on Friday, Jan. 20, voted to ask town voters to bond $3 million to replace cast iron water mains in Manchester Village and abandon sections of pipe on two other stretches of Main Street. The …

Empowerment and togetherness

MANCHESTER—On the night two buses departed for Washington, D.C. packed with 110 local women, Dorset and Rupert Rising baker Jed Mayer surprised the group with fresh baked loaves of bread and a dozen roses. "Bread and Roses" was a statement …

Wilson is hired full time as BRSU superintendent

MANCHESTER — The interim superintendent for the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union has been elected for a permanent position.Jacquelyne Wilson accepted the position on Jan. 17 when the union board met and unanimously approved the position. …

New library program offers chance to learn language of art

MANCHESTER — In the 19th century, a "salon" was not a place to get your hair curled; rather, it was a cultural institution where music, literature and art were discussed and enjoyed with friends in a relaxed atmosphere. The Manchester …

New baptist church meeting Sundays at library

MANCHESTER — A new baptist church has been established in Manchester.Rev. Fred Roberts, formerly the associate pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Bennington, is now pastor of the newly-established New Testament Baptist Church. The congregation …

Reminder: Taxes due by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10

MANCHESTER — The town finance department reminds residents that the second installment of the Fiscal Year 2016-2017 taxes is due and payable on or before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Taxpayers may pay this installment in one of the following …

Entertainment
Taconic Music offering New Year's Eve, family concerts

MANCHESTER—The newly established Taconic Music, Inc. will host a New Year's Eve dinner and concert to feature a mix of chamber music accompanied by an international concert and recording artist, as well as a family concert. Maxine Linehan will …

Food
Reduce the sugar in your morning smoothie

The smoothie has become ubiquitous because it makes healthy eating sound easy and attainable. I'll admit to you right here: I love smoothies — throwing a bunch of things into a blender and then sipping on my breakfast. The more nutrients I can …

Robin Anish: Sip away a cold with homemade ginger ale

In 2017, spiralize your veggies for a fresh take on faux pasta

Vietnam inspires a healthy chicken salad

'Oxford Companion to Cheese' leaves few holes in story of ancient food

National news

