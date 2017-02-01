Featured news

Lattuga stepping down after 16 years

MANCHESTER — The town will have a new Select Board member come next month, as Carol Lattuga has decided not to run for re-election.But Lattuga's departure will not leave the town's governing body without female representation, as two women are …

Phantoms steal one at the Eagles Nest

ARLINGTON — For past few years, the team that has hurt Arlington most has been Division IV foe Proctor.On Friday night, the Phantoms once again got the better of the Eagles with a 43-38 win in girls basketball action."We just didn't take care …

Great day in the pool not enough for MAU

Culture change key to fast start for BBA

Eagles 'stagnant' against Phantoms

PeruSnowshoe for the CureThe Komen Vermont Snowshoe for the Cure on Sunday, Feb. 26 is only a few weeks away, and pre-event registration is underway for the 3K or 5K walk and the 3K run.Registration, opens at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event at Sun …

Deans List

Sticks and carrots in Montpelier

Part of the reason Phil Scott won election to the governor's office as a Republican in a state where Democrats and progressives hold most of the power was that he came across as affable, moderate and a good listener willing to work with the other …

Letter: Stand Up To Hate thankful for support

To the Editor:We've all seen the national news, of course, about the millions upon millions of marchers— women, children and men— standing up to have their voices heard on Saturday, Jan. 21. What an amazing demonstration of political …

Letter: Time to lose the labels

Letter: Trump's legitimacy gap

Letter: Interfaith Council thanks you

Arlington proceeds with renovation plans

ARLINGTON — Despite Gov. Phil Scott's budget presentation on Jan. 24, which called for all schools to level fund their fiscal 2018 budgets, Arlington is going ahead with plans for major facility renovations.The board hired Montpelier-based …

Goals for bus to Albany train station discussed

MANCHESTER — Progress continues with the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) in hopes of establishing a bus route from Manchester to the Albany/Rensselaer, N.Y. train station. Mark Anders, a regional planner from the Bennington County …

Tax increase proposed for Dorset in FY 2018

DORSET — Spending and tax rates are set to increase slightly in Dorset under a Fiscal 2018 town budget proposal approved by the Select Board on Monday at a public forum.Due to new law enforcement services and the addition of an assessment …

Select Board sets $5.3M budget, TM warning

MANCHESTER — Now it's up to the voters.On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Manchester Select Board unanimously approved a fiscal 2018 budget as well as the warning for the Town Meeting voters to consider when they gather on Saturday, March 4 and vote at …

VT health ranking drops; obesity still a concern

BENNINGTON—Vermont isn't the second healthiest state anymore. According to a report from the United Health Foundation, the state fell to No. 5, following Minnesota at fourth. Connecticut ranked third and Massachusetts was runner up to Hawaii, …

High school tour at BBA launched

MANCHESTER — Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman told students Monday, Jan. 26 at Burr and Burton Academy that current events show the importance of getting and staying involved in the political process.Zuckerman, a Progressive-Democrat from Hinesburg, …

Taconic Music offering New Year's Eve, family concerts

MANCHESTER—The newly established Taconic Music, Inc. will host a New Year's Eve dinner and concert to feature a mix of chamber music accompanied by an international concert and recording artist, as well as a family concert. Maxine Linehan will …

A little beer is a lot of flavor in these sliders

Big provisions are required to watch the big game, and nothing's more substantial than a burger, even in its mini-form — the slider.Indeed, if you plan to serve a variety of dishes for the Super Bowl, sliders are more sensible than the …

Try the flavor of buffalo chicken wings without the chicken

S'Mores are a big win for Super Bowl party fare

Hot dip will have fans cheering for more

Serve these crispy potato skins at your Super Bowl party

