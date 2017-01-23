Local news

Commissioners OK bond for Main Street water main MANCHESTER — The Board of Water Commissioners on Friday, Jan. 20, voted to ask town voters to bond $3 million to replace cast iron water mains in Manchester Village and abandon sections of pipe on two other stretches of Main Street. The …

Empowerment and togetherness MANCHESTER—On the night two buses departed for Washington, D.C. packed with 110 local women, Dorset and Rupert Rising baker Jed Mayer surprised the group with fresh baked loaves of bread and a dozen roses. "Bread and Roses" was a statement …

Wilson is hired full time as BRSU superintendent MANCHESTER — The interim superintendent for the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union has been elected for a permanent position.Jacquelyne Wilson accepted the position on Jan. 17 when the union board met and unanimously approved the position. …

New library program offers chance to learn language of art MANCHESTER — In the 19th century, a "salon" was not a place to get your hair curled; rather, it was a cultural institution where music, literature and art were discussed and enjoyed with friends in a relaxed atmosphere. The Manchester …

New baptist church meeting Sundays at library MANCHESTER — A new baptist church has been established in Manchester.Rev. Fred Roberts, formerly the associate pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Bennington, is now pastor of the newly-established New Testament Baptist Church. The congregation …

Reminder: Taxes due by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 MANCHESTER — The town finance department reminds residents that the second installment of the Fiscal Year 2016-2017 taxes is due and payable on or before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. Taxpayers may pay this installment in one of the following …

