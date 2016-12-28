Local news

Regional marketing seen as way forward BENNINGTON — Economic development and regional marketing are two components of a business that are very much tied together. After the Nov. 30 Shires of Vermont Regional Summit held at the Dana Thompson Park House in Manchester, it's been …

Memorial springs up for student DORSET — Hadil Marzouq was found in a town 30 miles from her college campus and half a world away from her homeland.But her death a week ago touched a number of residents, including some with whom she had worked and others she never met.A …

Icy conditions contribute to accidents ARLINGTON — A crash in Arlington on Monday resulted in a totaled vehicle and a local teen being transported to the hospital. State Trooper Justin Walker reported that Nicholas Ritchie, 17, of Arlington, was driving in freezing rain conditions …

Big Bro nominated for mentor award MANCHESTER—A special big brother and local volunteer is in the running for the Mobius and Comcast 2017 Vermont Mentor of the Year Award. Bryan Richheimer and 9-year-old Tyler Benson of Manchester get together twice a month to play sports, go …

